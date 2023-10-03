Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

VA mortgage rates are typically some of the lowest available, helping those who qualify keep their monthly payments affordable. Check out our current VA mortgage rates and see if a VA mortgage makes sense for you.

What are VA mortgage rates today?

Mortgage rates for VA loans were relatively steady in September, though they spiked a bit toward the end of the month and have been somewhat elevated in recent weeks.

While higher rates have strained affordability for all borrowers, the good news is that VA mortgages still offer a significant discount compared to conventional mortgages. So while average VA rates are relatively high, they’re around 84 basis points lower than average conventional rates. They are a bit higher than current FHA interest rates, though.

In September, 30-year VA mortgage rates averaged around 6.23%, according to Zillow data. But they’ve ticked up a bit recently.

Compare current VA mortgage rates

Here’s how today’s VA rates stack up to other types of mortgages.

Weekly mortgage rate trends

Use our mortgage rate graph to get an idea of how rates have changed throughout the past year. Note that these rates are for conventional mortgages, and VA mortgage rates are typically a bit lower than conventional rates.

How is my VA mortgage rate determined?

There are many factors that go into determining your mortgage rate, including both larger economic factors and individual factors.

The general range of VA rates available to consumers will depend in large part on current economic conditions and investor demand for mortgage-backed securities.

The exact rate you’ll get will also be determined by your individual financial profile, including your credit score. The higher your score, the better the rate you’ll be able to get.

Jennifer Beeston, senior vice president of mortgage lending at Guaranteed Rate, says that the lender you choose will also have a major impact on the rate you end up with.

How to get a good VA mortgage rate

According to Beeston, shopping around and getting rate quotes from multiple lenders is vital if you want to get the best rate available to you.

“I cannot stress enough that if you are a veteran you need to shop the lender on interest rate and lender fee,” Beeston says. “We see huge differences in rate and fees based on the lender. The same buyer could be quoted 6.75% and $5,000 in lender fees by one lender and 5.4% with no lender fees by another on the exact same day for the same loan.”

You can also improve your chances of getting a lower rate by improving your credit score or paying down debt to lower your debt-to-income ratio (DTI).

How to qualify for a VA loan

VA mortgages are unique in that they have two sets of eligibility requirements that borrowers must meet. As with other types of mortgages, VA mortgage lenders typically require borrowers to meet minimum credit requirements to qualify for a loan.

Though the Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t set a minimum credit score for borrowers, many lenders require VA mortgage borrowers to have a minimum credit score around 660. Some lenders may allow lower scores. You’ll also typically need a DTI of 41% or less. VA mortgages don’t require a down payment.

In addition to meeting your lender’s credit standards, you’ll also need to meet the VA’s minimum service requirements. Those who are eligible include:

Active-duty servicemembers who have served at least 90 consecutive daysVeterans who served at least 90 days in wartime or 181 days in peacetimeNational Guard or Reserve members who has served for at least six years or 90 days of active-duty service

Some surviving spouses may also be eligible. The VA’s website has more detailed information on minimum service requirements.

VA loan benefits and drawbacks

For those who qualify, VA mortgages are a great deal. Not only do they offer lower rates with no required down payment, but they also allow borrowers to avoid paying mortgage insurance.

For many low down payment loans, borrowers are required to pay a mortgage insurance premium, which insures the lender against the risk of a low down payment. VA mortgages don’t require mortgage insurance, even if you put nothing down.

However, VA mortgages do come with a funding fee, which is equal to between 1.4% and 3.6% of the loan amount. Borrowers can pay this fee at closing or roll it into the loan amount.

Keep in mind that even if you put no money down and roll your funding fee into your loan, you’ll still need to have some cash to pay for closing costs.

Another thing to consider is that a 0% down payment doesn’t always make sense. While it can make getting into a home significantly easier, having a larger down payment can lower your monthly mortgage payment and prevent you from ending up underwater on your mortgage.

Beeston says that sometimes a conventional mortgage can offer a better deal if you’re able to make a down payment above 20%, since you won’t have to pay for private mortgage insurance and you’ll avoid the funding fee that comes with a VA mortgage.

“The key is to work with a lender who does both and can walk you through the pros and cons of each for your unique situation,” Beeston says.

Mortgage Calculator

Use our free mortgage calculator to determine what your monthly payment might look like based on your down payment, interest rate, and the price of the home.

VA loan frequently asked questions

Do VA home loans have lower interest rates?

Yes, VA mortgages have lower mortgage rates than fixed-rate conventional mortgages. They often even have lower rates than other types of government-backed mortgages, such as FHA mortgages.

What is a good VA interest rate?

Keeping an eye on current VA rate trends can help give you an idea of the range of rates lenders are generally offering. To get access to the best available rates, you’ll need to have a strong financial profile, including a high credit score and a low DTI.

Who is the No. 1 VA lender?

In 2022, the largest VA lender by volume was Veterans United, according to the VA, originating $26.5 billion in VA mortgages.

Are all VA loans $0 down?

All VA loans allow no down payment, though you always have the ability to put money down if you want to.

In some situations, you may be required to put some money down. For example, if the home you want to buy appraises for less than the sales price, you’d need to bring some of your own money to the transaction to cover the difference.

What is the maximum amount you can borrow for a VA loan?

VA mortgages typically have no loan limit, meaning there’s no limit to how large a VA mortgage can be. However, that doesn’t mean you can borrow an infinite amount of money. Individual borrowers will only be able to borrow as much as a lender determines they can afford.

In certain cases, some VA borrowers will have a reduced entitlement, which means they will be subject to a loan limit. This can happen if you have a VA loan on another property and you’re buying a second primary residence.

How do you lock in your VA loan interest rate?

A rate lock secures your interest rate so it won’t change with fluctuations in the market. You have until five days before closing to lock your rate. When you’re ready, you’ll let your lender know you want to lock your rate. In general, you’ll need to have a signed purchase agreement on a home to be eligible for a rate lock.

