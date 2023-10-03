At Least 21 Dead After Bus Plunges Off Venice Bridge

Authorities say a crash near Venice in northern Italy has claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals. Additionally, it is estimated that around 40 people sustained injuries in the accident that occurred on Tuesday evening, and Venice Prefect Michele Di Bari confirmed the existence of 15 survivors.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro had earlier informed the newspaper La Repubblica that at least 20 people had lost their lives, characterizing the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

The coach left the roadway in the Mestre district, which is linked to Venice by a bridge, and came to rest near railway lines.

According to reports from Italian television and news agencies, the coach subsequently caught fire, and thus far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage, as per Sky Italia.

The cause of the accident remained unclear.

