Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Columbia Doctor Jailed for Molesting Patients Hit With Lawsuit by 300+ Women

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Columbia Doctor Jailed for Molesting Patients Hit With Lawsuit by 300+ Women

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo by Alec Tabak / New York Daily News / Tribune News Service / Getty

    A former Columbia University gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing patients for decades has been hit with a lawsuit that identifies hundreds of new victims.

    The complaint, filed in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday under the Adult Survivors Act, alleges that Robert Hadden abused 301 new victims under the guise of medical treatment during a 25-year career before his predation was exposed.

    “Hadden acted as a disgusting, sadistic, and perverted sexual predator who used his esteemed and trusted position… to sexually groom, exploit, abuse, rape, molest, fondle, sodomize, and commit various acts of physical, verbal, and sexual assault and battery on thousands of patients, including the plaintiffs herein, all under the pretense of providing legitimate, medically necessary, medical care,” the lawsuit alleges.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

