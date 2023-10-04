Citizens Bank Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: You may like Citizens Bank if you live on the East Coast or Midwest and are looking for a brick-and-mortar bank. But if you’re specifically looking for CDs, our best CD rates guide will likely have more appealing accounts at other financial institutions.

Citizens Bank: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings3.5Checking3.75Money market3.5CD3.25Trustworthiness4Total3.5

Citizens Bank Pros and Cons

ProsCons

No minimum opening deposits required

Citizens Peace of Mind reimburses overdraft fees if you deposit money into your account within one business day

Possible to waive monthly service fees

Branches only on the East Coast and MidwestMonthly service fees Pays low savings ratesInterest compounded monthly, not daily

About Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has more than 1,100 branches and 3,400 ATMs along the East Coast and Midwest. You may want to consider the brick-and-mortar bank if you live in the following places:

ConnecticutDelawareFloridaMarylandMassachusettsMichiganNew HampshireNew JerseyNew York OhioPennsylvaniaRhode IslandVermontVirginiaWashington, DC

For questions about your bank account, call customer support from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET on weekdays or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on weekends.

The bank’s mobile app is rated 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Apple store and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Citizens Bank is FDIC-insured, which means up to $250,000 is secure in an individual bank account.

Is Citizens Bank Trustworthy?

The Better Business Bureau rates banks based on whether they respond effectively to customer complaints, advertise honestly, and have transparent business practices.

Citizens Bank received an NR rating from the BBB because its profile information is currently being updated.

A BBB rating doesn’t necessarily guarantee your relationship will be the same as other customers’ relationships, though. Consider reading online customer reviews or talking to customers of Citizens Bank to see if it might be a good match.

The bank has been involved in one recent public controversy. In May 2023, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau required Citizens Bank to pay a $9 million penalty in a settlement that accused the bank of violating the Truth in Lending Act and not resolving customer issues regarding credit cards.

Citizens Bank FAQs

Is Citizens Bank legit?

Yes, Citizens Bank is legitimate. It has bank accounts that are federally insured by the FDIC. Up to $250,000 per depositor is safe in an account.

What is the minimum balance for Citizens One Deposit Checking?

Citizens One Deposit Checking has a Citizens Bank One Deposit Checking Account – Minimum Deposit minimum opening deposit.

Which states have Citizens Bank?

Citizens Bank has branches in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Citizens Bank Account Reviews

Citizens Bank One Deposit Savings Account

Citizens Bank One Deposit Savings Account doesn’t require an opening deposit and automatically waives the monthly bank maintenance fee if you’re a minor, young adult, or senior. You can also waive the fee if you make one deposit each month.

If you’d like to earn a higher interest, our best high-yield savings accounts guide will have some more compelling options to consider.

Citizens Bank One Deposit Checking Account

The Citizens Bank One Deposit Checking Account is a solid checking account with no minimum opening deposit. It waives the monthly service fee if you deposit money into your account at least once a month.

The bank still charges a $35 overdraft fee for overdrawing, but it has a program for reimbursing these fees. Through Citizens Peace of Mind, the bank refunds overdraft fees on any checking or money market accounts if you deposit money into your account before 10 p.m. ET the next business day.

Citizens Bank 14 Month CD – Product Name Only

Citizens Bank pays a solid interest rate on its 14-month online-only CD, but you can find even higher CD rates at other banks. The bank also has a 6-month online CD with a $5,000 new money deposit (money from an external financial institution).

If you need to withdraw money from your CD before it matures, keep in mind there’s a hefty early withdrawal penalty.

Citizens Bank Personal Money Market Account

The Citizens Bank Personal Money Market Account might be worthwhile if you plan to keep at least $2,500 in your account daily, so you don’t have to pay a monthly bank fee.

Otherwise, the bank’s checking account is likely a stronger option if you’d like easy access to your bank account.

How Citizens Bank Compares

Citizens Bank vs. TD Bank

TD Bank is a brick-and-mortar financial institution on the East Coast with over 1,100 branches and 2,600 free ATMs.

Both banks offer decent options for checking accounts. The TD Bank Beyond Checking Account notably doesn’t charge out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses two overdraft fees per year. With the Citizens Bank One Deposit Checking Account, there’s no minimum opening deposit, and you’re eligible for overdraft fee refunds if you restore your account balance promptly.

If your priority is earning a high interest rate on a CD, you may want to choose a different bank. Other financial institutions have more competitive CD rates right now.

TD Bank Review

Citizens Bank vs. Santander Bank

Citizens Bank may be a better option if you prefer an institution with a large branch and ATM network. Citizens Bank has 1,200 branches in 14 US states, while Santander has about 443 branches in 8 Northeast states.

You’ll probably prefer Santander if you want to open a traditional savings account or CD. The Santander® Bank, N.A. Savings Account pays a slightly higher interest rate than One Deposit Savings from Citizens – Product Name Only and lets you waive the Santander® Bank, N.A. Savings Account – Fees Display if you have $100 in your account. Santander CDs also have a low minimum opening deposit.

Santander Bank Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed Citizens Bank

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate savings, checking, CD, and money market accounts using our banking methodology and CD methodology.

Each account receives a rating between 0 and 5. We evaluate a bank’s ethics, customer service, and mobile app for all accounts. We also consider different features for specific types of bank accounts. For example, we look at overdraft fees for checking accounts and early withdrawal penalties for CDs.

