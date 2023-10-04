Raiders Owner Mark Davis Engages in Dispute with Fans Urging for Head Coach Josh McDaniels’ Firing as He Urgently Urges Them to ‘Reconsider’

Fan violence spiraled out of control during Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable for next Monday’s game against Green Bay

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Raiders owner Mark Davis is embroiled in a feud with fans calling for the firing of Josh McDaniels as head coach during the Week 4 loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Extraordinary footage from Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium shows several Men in Black fans invading Davis’ suite and ranting about the need to fire McDaniels. The latter is in his second year as a coach in Las Vegas.

‘Fire him! Fire it!’ pleaded a chorus of disgruntled Raiders fans. “Fire him Mark!”

Most NFL owners would have sat back and ignored the noise, but Davis wasn’t about to let the fans have their say.

‘Come on!’ he shouted at them angrily, without addressing the qualities of McDaniels that make him so confident he is the right man to change the Raiders’ fortunes with thirteen games left this season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke to fans calling for the firing of coach Josh McDaniels

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has lost half his games since coming to Las Vegas in ’22

Fans couldn’t reach an agreement with their team’s owner and again yelled at Davis to fire McDaniels. Davis responded by placing his index finger on the side of his hand and telling them to think about what he just told them.

The Raiders have started the year slowly with a 1-3 record and are coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season in which they finished third in the AFC West (6-11), missing out on the playoffs again.

Drama is nothing new for this organization, which has long prided itself on its outlaw image. That was fine about 20 years ago, when the franchise was often a Super Bowl contender, and collecting three Vince Lombardi Trophies helped justify that approach.

But the Raiders have made the playoffs just twice since 2003, and the negative headlines indicate an organization that is extremely underperforming.

Raiders fans are a proud and rebellious bunch, but have only made the playoffs twice since ’03

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion during a 23-18 loss to the Steelers last month

McDaniels had hoped to change the tenor and carry the Patriots’ success with him since he was the offensive coordinator in New England.

However, a quarter into his second season in Las Vegas, McDaniels is 7-14 and has made decisions inside the 10-yard line over the past two games that have backfired.

The Raiders (1-3) will likely play in front of another hostile crowd at home Monday night when the Green Bay Packers take over Allegiant Stadium.

Especially if the Raiders lose in a standalone game. Whoever plays quarterback when Jimmy Garoppolo is permanently out must conduct a silent count. This will be another sign of how far the organization has fallen.

Garoppolo, who was injured on September 24 against Pittsburgh, remains in the concussion protocol. McDaniels said he had no update on CB Nate Hobbs, who did not play in Los Angeles due to an ankle injury.