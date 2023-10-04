McCarthy Tells Colleagues He Won’t Run For Speaker Again: Reports

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Just hours after Democrats and a cohort of Republicans combined forces to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his position as Speaker of the House Tuesday, the embattled lawmaker told colleagues that he won’t try to win back the position, CNN reported.

When approached by reporters following the vote, McCarthy said emphatically that he feels “great”—but declined to answer any further questions.

He now holds the distinction of being the first speaker ever removed from the role by their colleagues, following an insurgent campaign led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) which culminated in “motion to vacate” the chair that he filed Monday night.

