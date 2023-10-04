Fox News Copes After McCarthy Ouster: Our Viewers Don’t Care!

Fox News

Moments after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker of the House on Tuesday afternoon, the hosts of Fox News’ most-watched show had to deal with the aftermath—and rather than reckon with the situation, they instead tried to convince their audience it was really no big deal.

McCarthy’s brief term as speaker was brought to a historic end by MAGA Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who forced a floor vote by filing a motion to vacate the chair. The last straw for Gaetz, who nearly scuttled McCarthy’s speakership election in January, appeared to be the shutdown-averting funding bill McCarthy passed with Democratic votes over the weekend.

In the end, with Democrats deciding they were not going to offer McCarthy a lifeline because they viewed him as untrustworthy, all it took was Gaetz and a handful of right-wing hardliners to remove the gavel from the California Republican’s hands.

