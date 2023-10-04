Jessica Alba is effortlessly chic as she gives a peek at her toned midriff in white halter top and flared pants during a coffee run by the beach

<!–

Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic as she enjoyed a coffee run at the beach in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The Fantastic Four actress, 42, rocked a figure-hugging halter top and matching oxford jacket, as you catch a glimpse of her toned midriff.

To accentuate the classic look, Jessica added khaki pants with a bit of flare.

With her signature brunette locks left long and loose, the Dark Angel vet added chic sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The beach excursion comes after the actress revealed that she no longer attends therapy sessions with her two daughters, Honor, 15, and Haven, 12.

‘We don’t do it together anymore. They do it on their own. They are older now,” says the star opened to People.

Along with her daughters, Jessica also shares son Hayes, five, with husband Cash Warren, who she tied the knot with in 2008.

Although she isn’t part of the sessions at the moment, Jessica still advocates therapy, saying it makes a person “more connected and self-aware.”

‘Who wouldn’t want that? And I think it’s important that you can stand up for your children and yourself.’

She also claimed that her daughters developed crucial communication skills during the sessions.

“They are at the age where their therapy is more individualized, but it has given them, I think, a language in which they can communicate with me about their needs in a different way,” she explained.

The family clearly has a solid bond, although Cash recently revealed on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast that both he and Jessica had split up their relationship “four years in” because of his jealousy.

Cash explained that he was “very jealous of other guys and the attention she was getting from other guys” when they first started dating.

“It just didn’t make me feel good,” he said.

“I was always a pretty confident person… And the next thing you know, I look up and I’m just jealous all the time.”

‘We broke up. And during that time apart, if we ever got back together, I made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, in a more productive way.”

After getting back together and going from strength to strength, Cash opened up about how the couple is now working through their issues.

“When we go through those times, we give each other the space we need, we talk it out, maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back. And fortunately I have a partner who is somewhat involved.’