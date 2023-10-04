Worried About Bed Bugs? Learn the Surefire Signs to Watch Out for as Concerns Grow Over Potential Spread from Paris to the UK

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

People living in France are experiencing record levels of bedbug infestations, leaving many Brits nervous about the creepy crawlies crossing the Channel.

Not only will a pest infestation put a damper on your vacation, but they can also cling to clothing, luggage, or personal items, creating an unwanted memory in your home.

Bed bugs can be frustrating and persistent if left untreated when they find refuge in your furniture.

Their bites can cause itchy rashes on the face, neck, or arms.

Although poor hygiene can lead to an infestation, the biggest risk is unknowingly introducing them into your home yourself.

Once you invite them in, you face an uphill battle in kicking them out.

Bedroom furniture expert at Online Bedrooms, Nic Shacklock, explained that prevention is better than cure, and revealed the telltale signs they’re there – and how to avoid them.

Experts have revealed their top tips for preventing and treating bedbugs, as an outbreak in France puts Britons at risk.

Musty smell

Bed bugs are tiny brown insects that feed on blood, usually at night.

These annoying creatures have been known to hide in places such as bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture and even behind pictures.

A key indicator of an infestation is a musty smell when they are present in large numbers, Nic said.

Although hotel rooms and homes have a distinct smell, Nic advises putting your nose to the test.

He explained: “If the bedroom area has a strong, musty, unpleasant odor, it could likely be coming from the scent glands of a bed bug.”

If the area smells unpleasant, investigate and take action immediately. You can also check the room for other panels on the list.

Bedbug shells and white eggs

A sure sign that you have a bedbug infestation is seeing clusters of tiny white spots.

Watch out for bed bug eggs which are small and white in color, and may feel smooth and pearly to the touch.

Although bed bug eggs can be found singly, they are most often grouped together in clusters.

They are the size of a grain of salt and shaped like a barrel. So when they are scattered across a white mattress, they can be exceptionally difficult to spot.

Remember to keep your room cool, as the lower the temperature, the longer it can take for an egg to hatch.

Bed bug eggs normally hatch within 10 days, so get rid of them before they hatch.

What are the signs of bedbugs in your bedroom? Small insects or tiny white eggs in the crevices and joints of your furniture.

Stings on your skin.

Tiny black spots on your mattress.

Shells that insects have thrown away.

Blood stains on your sheets – these can occur if you squish an insect after it has fed.

An unpleasant musty smell.

They tend to prefer fabric or wood over plastic and metal and will often hide near where you sleep.

Bloodstained sheets

Blood stains around your bed are one of the first signs that your bedroom has been invaded by bedbugs.

They are unlikely to harass you during the day and usually only come out when you are sleeping at night.

Bloodstains can appear when you inadvertently crush a bed bug while rolling in bed, because when this happens they release a lot of blood.

However, if the bedbug hasn’t fed recently, you might see a yellowish-brown trace of bedbug organs instead.

Check your comforters, sheets, and pillows for small reddish-brown dots or stains.

Bites

Bed bug bites can be stressful and extremely irritating, but they are not known to transmit disease.

If you can’t spot the creatures lurking nearby, red marks or rashes on your body could be an indicator of their presence, warns expert Nic.

He added: “The bites will often form a straight line across part of your body, this is a characteristic trait of bedbugs.”

Begging bug epidemic in France

Panic over bedbugs is nothing new, but calls for Britons to avoid traveling to France have made people worried about the little insects.

French hotels and Airbnbs are suffering an alarming increase in bedbugs, with one in ten households now infected.

A survey reveals that 11% of French households were faced with epidemics of blood-sucking insects between 2017 and 2022.

HOW TO GET RID OF BED BUGS Bedbugs are often resistant to insecticides and therefore difficult to eliminate yourself. If you suspect an infestation, contact your town hall or pest control service. Wash affected bedding or clothing at 60°C or dry on hot for at least half an hour. You can also put the bedding in a plastic bag in the freezer for four days. Although bed bugs are found in both clean and dirty places, keeping the house clean helps you spot them early. To avoid an infestation, do not purchase second-hand furniture without properly inspecting it first. And don’t bring luggage or clothing inside if you’re coming from a place where you suspect bed bugs are present. Source: NHS Choice

The study, carried out by the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES), suggests that the tourism industry is largely responsible for the increase in infestations.

Beds used by a frequent turnover of visitors in places such as hotels are prone to infestations.

Pest control expert Scott Hyslop, director of PEST UK, has revealed a small investment travelers can make to protect themselves against bedbugs.

Having bedbugs is almost entirely down to luck because “it has nothing to do with hygiene,” he said.

If you know you have bedbugs in your home and are bitten, Hyslop recommends an investment that could be a big help.

He added that if bugs have burrowed into your mattress, a mattress protector can trap them there, without killing them.

These can cost as little as £5, although prices vary.

If you’re wondering how bedbugs get in in the first place, one of the most common ways, particularly in the UK where they are slightly less common, is to bring them in from your luggage after a holiday.

The first thing you do after a long journey when you arrive at your hotel is to throw your suitcase under the bed and lie down, but Mr Hyslop revealed that could be a crucial mistake.

Since hotel beds can be a haven for bedbugs given the frequent turnover of visitors, putting a suitcase in them is actually an open invitation for your trip home.

Once you return from the location where you suspect pests, check your luggage immediately.

The pest expert said: “As a preventative measure, the main thing we suggest is that when people go home, they wash their clothes.”

Bed bugs are also introduced into homes through second-hand furniture. If you buy any, be sure to check them before bringing them inside.

Even new furniture is worth a look, as it may have been in transit with older items.

Scott reiterates Aly’s point that if you notice bedbugs in your home, you will likely need professional help, who will come and treat the infected areas with professional-grade insecticides.

Don’t be tempted to use insecticides yourself, as Mr Hyslop explained: “The sprays you can buy will just be the bomb.”

“You’ll need professional help, there’s really nothing that will work.

“Without the residual insecticide, you’re wasting your money. »

In very extreme cases, exterminators may use heat or cold treatments to kill insects.

Bedbugs thrive at around 30°C, but are killed within minutes above 50°C or below -10°C.

We can also use this knowledge if the infestation is in the right location or on a small enough scale.

If you know that bed bugs, or their eggs, are on clothing or bedding, a hot dryer should do the trick and kill them.

If you have a steamer, this can be a very convenient way to attack bed bugs and kill them in seconds if they are in a place you can’t put in a washing machine.