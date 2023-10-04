17-Year-Old Homecoming Queen Candidate Dies After Collapsing On High School Football Field

Ohio Homecoming Queen Contender, 17, Collapses And Dies On Football Field During Pre-Game Ceremony

During homecoming festivities at Mapleton High School in Ohio, a 17-year-old girl collapsed and died, according to the Mapleton Local School District.

Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, collapsed on the football field shortly after being announced as a homecoming queen contender, as confirmed by Superintendent Scott Smith. The school district reported that McKean experienced a “medical emergency.”

CREDIT: Mapleton School Distict

The district expressed its condolences and sympathy in Facebook statement, saying, “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community.”

The specific nature of the medical emergency remains unclear.

In response, the football game was halted at halftime, and the homecoming dance, where a queen would have been selected, was canceled. The district also canceled all athletic events for Mapleton High School through Wednesday.

Described by her school district as “funny, caring, and always full of life,” McKean’s passing deeply impacted the school community. To support students and staff, grief counselors were made available at the high school.

