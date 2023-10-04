Mikel Arteta says Bukayo Saka’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’ but Arsenal boss defends his decision to play winger ahead of Man City clash despite knocks in recent games

Bukayo Saka was substituted with an injury during Arsenal’s defeat to Lens

The Englishman also had to be taken off the field in his previous two matches

Mikel Arteta has defended his decision to play Bukayo Saka as the Arsenal winger limped out of the Champions League defeat to Lens, but admits things are not looking good at the moment.

The Gunners had taken the lead through Gabriel Jesus, but Adrien Thomasson leveled after a David Raya error before Saka limped out of the game.

Lens would win 2-1 thanks to an Elye Wahi goal in the second half, but it was Saka’s injury that would have caused Arteta more concern.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City visit the Emirates Stadium in five days and Saka’s involvement is now in doubt with the England striker forced off in the last three games.

Speaking to Norwegian journalist Arilas Ould-Saada after the match, Arteta said: ‘It doesn’t look good.’

Bukayo Saka had to leave again with an injury as Arsenal lost to Lens on Tuesday

When later asked if he regretted choosing Saka due to his problems against both Tottenham and Bournemouth, Arteta replied: ‘No. It was a blow he took the other day and he was doing fine. It was a back heel, an action that can cause that kind of injury.

“Let’s see what the extent of it is, and then it will be too late. The last few were more blows than anything.

‘He hasn’t actually missed any games. We gave him a break last week against Brentford (in the Carabao Cup) and that was it.

Arteta admitted it didn’t look good but defended his decision to play the Englishman

‘He tried to hit a ball back in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable going any further so we had to take him off.

‘We don’t know anything anymore. It was so big that he couldn’t continue playing the game and that worries us.

‘He was really looking forward to playing, like any player. It was a big Champions League night. I painted a picture of the kind of scenario we would face today and they all knew about it.

‘But this Champions League is so difficult to win away from home. Today we take a big lesson.’

The defeat ended a forgettable 24 hours for Arsenal after bad weather forced Arteta and his players to be grounded at Luton airport for five hours on Monday as their trip to France was postponed.

Now their hopes of avoiding a bumpy ride in qualifying for the knockout stages have also suffered a setback after a turbulent night at the rocking Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Mikel Arteta (left) hopes his injury is not serious, with Saka crucial for the Gunners this season

“No, let’s not make excuses,” Arteta said when asked whether pre-match preparations had influenced the poor team performance.

‘First of all, my congratulations to Lens. They are a really good side. Really well coached. We knew it would be a very tough match.

‘We had four or five chances in the boxes that we did not take away and we did not defend the boxes well enough.

‘It’s true that there were moments in the second half where we struggled to be more threatening in the final third and find space.

The Gunners suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League match on Wednesday

‘They defended very well with those numbers. That’s something to take with us for the next match.’

Lens had started the season slowly but won their two Ligue 1 games, leading to a first Champions League home game in 21 years, and defender Kevin Danso was delighted with the result.

“We gave everything today for our own fans,” he said.

“It was a tough game, Arsenal had a lot of quality and made us sit back very deep, but we kept defending and kept our concentration. Fortunately we won the match.

‘At home we know how strong we are, for our fans. That’s what we always try to do: win at home. I’m a little disappointed about the clean sheet, but we will definitely get the three points.’