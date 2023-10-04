Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Matt Gaetz Denies Any ‘Personal’ Motivations for McCarthy Ouster

    After leading the charge to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed Tuesday that he has “no personal animus” towards his colleague.

    Gaetz, who openly sparred with McCarthy in January during the California congressman’s lengthy journey to the gavel, criticized him on Tuesday for working with Democrats on avoiding a government shutdown, among other issues.

    “This is a guy who was willing to partner with conservatives on the frivolous, but whenever there was a spending matter, he partnered with Democrats,” Gaetz said on The Ingraham Angle, which was showing a live feed from the House in anticipation of comments from McCarthy.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

