Government initiates a crackdown on individuals “exploiting” the visa system.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The federal government will crack down on migration agents following a study which found ‘unscrupulous’ agents were tampering with the visa system and Australia’s migration system was being exploited by organized criminals for human trafficking. Human being.

The Nixon review examined the exploitation of vulnerable temporary migrants and international students as part of a wider review of Australia’s immigration policy.

Former Victoria Police Commissioner Christine Nixon found “abuses of sexual exploitation, human trafficking and other organized crimes” due to flaws in Australia’s immigration system.

The federal government has pledged to create a new division within the Home Office to strengthen immigration compliance, which will target organized abuse of immigration programs and resolve the status of people whose options for visa have been exhausted, but remain in the country.

Morality tests will be strengthened for migration agents and Operation Inglenook – which examined the system – will become permanent.

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil blamed the previous government for the deterioration of immigration rules under its watch.

“One of the great frauds perpetrated in Australian politics is Peter Dutton portraying himself as the tough guy who kept our borders and our nations secure,” Ms O’Neil said.

“(Mr Dutton) presided over a migration system that was used to facilitate some of the worst crimes in our society.”

Loading