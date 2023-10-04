Pacific diplomat says outcome of Yes referendum could enhance Australia’s reputation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Pacific’s top diplomat says Australia’s credibility in the region will be boosted if the country votes for Indigenous Voice in Parliament on October 14.

Key points: Henry Puna becomes second Pacific official to speak about Voice referendum in recent days

Some Australian officials fear a no vote could strengthen Australia’s perception in the Pacific.

No campaigner insists few other countries are following referendum Voice

Early voting for the referendum began this week and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said more than 600,000 people had already voted.

All major opinion polls continue to show the No campaign enjoying a strong lead, with the majority of Australians indicating they will not vote for change.

It comes as Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Secretary-General Henry Puna told reporters at a press briefing in Fiji that while the Pacific had “no right” to “interfere » in Australia’s domestic politics, a Yes vote would restore Australia’s reputation in the world. region.

“It would be wonderful to see Australia vote yes. Because I think that would enhance Australia’s standing and perhaps even its credibility on the international stage,” he said.

“But it is a democratic choice that must be made by Australian citizens, and we respect that.

“So on that issue we have to wait and see what the Australian people come up with in the referendum.”

Although the impending referendum has so far attracted only modest attention overseas, some Australian officials remain concerned that a negative vote could reinforce the impression in the Pacific that Australia is indifferent to disadvantage. indigenous.

While most Pacific leaders have been reluctant to wade into Australia’s national debate on the issue ahead of the vote, a prominent opposition MP in Vanuatu, Ralph Regenvanu, said this week that a “no” vote would be a “blow to our relationships” and “perceptions of (Australia) among our general public.”

“Respect for Australia in the Pacific will be reinforced by a positive Yes vote.

“It seems almost inconceivable to us that this will not happen, but the possibility scares us.”

Mr Regenvanu is currently in a relatively strong position to potentially win the top job from outgoing Vanuatu Prime Minister Sato Kilman later this week – although the country’s mercury policy makes predictions difficult.

Former coalition foreign minister Julie Bishop also warned in August that a no vote would damage Australia’s international standing.

“I have no doubt that this would send a very negative message about the openness, empathy, respect and responsibility that the Australian people have towards Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” she said. declared.

Julie Bishop and Penny Wong had argued for a yes vote in the referendum.(ABC News)

Some government MPs made a similar argument this year, with Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney saying a no vote would damage Australia’s international reputation.

However, Foreign Minister Penny Wong was much more careful in her language.

Yesterday, Senator Wong said Australia had “nothing to lose” and “everything to gain” internationally from a yes vote, but again stressed the decision was fundamentally up to Australian voters.

“I have always said that a more united country is stronger in the world,” she said.

And some No campaigners have refuted arguments about the international implications for Australia, suggesting that few other countries are closely following the debate and that it will have little or no impact on Australia’s international standing.