Rumer Willis nearly spills out of crop-top while strolling with baby daughter Louetta in Los Feliz

Rumer Willis almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday while heading to brunch at All Time in LA’s trendy Los Feliz neighborhood with her five-month-old daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis in a stroller.

The 35-year-old new mom nearly fell out of her white crop top less than a week after her famous mom Demi Moore posted a censored post Instagram photo of her own bare bust during Paris Fashion Week.

Rumer paired her tiny puff-sleeved top, tied with two measly strings, with an off-white $198 DÔEN “Sebastiane Skirt” and comfy brown mules.

“We thought of the name Loretta, and it was a typo. Her dad and I were texting, and he left the ‘R’ in Loretta, and it was just Louetta,” Willis explained. People in August of the unique name.

‘I thought, “Oh, I love that!” I feel like it was one of those moments of divine intervention in the universe, and we actually found out pretty early in my pregnancy.”

The Hidden Exposure actress added, “I wanted to find something that had a lot of versatility. If she doesn’t feel like Louetta, she can call her Lou, or Etta. She can keep changing it all her life. Whatever she wants.”

Missing from Rumer’s side was her baby daddy Derek Richard Thomas, who posted shirtless video of herself taking a dip in a river somewhere in Oregon on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old singer-guitarist-producer was simply teasing his upcoming single Brave Enough to Love, and Willis cheered in the comments, “Yes, yes, yes, bravo my love!”

Derek will be the opening act for British Sixties rock band The Zombies at Portland’s Aladdin Theater on Tuesday evening.

Willis reportedly only started dating Derek in May 2022 after previous romances with Armie Hammer, Ricky Whittle, Jason Blair, Chord Overstreet, Micah Alberti, Rafi Gavron and Harry Morton.

The Kentucky-born, Idaho-raised millennial will next play Kayla in Julia Verdin’s sex trafficking teen drama Maya, which makes its world premiere at the Vue Cinema London – Piccadilly on October 30 during the Raindance Film Festival.

Rumer is also a real influencer who regularly shares paid partnership posts for brands like Dr. Brown’s, Surya Spa, Crate and Barrel and Free People.

But the nepo baby first came to fame acting in six of Bruce Willis and Demi’s projects: Now and Then (1995), Striptease (1996), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Hostage (2005), Fox’s Empire ( 2017-18), and Air Raid (2018).

SAG/AFTRA strike still raging: Willis will next play Kayla in Julia Verdin’s teen sex trafficking drama Maya, making its world premiere at the Vue Cinema London – Piccadilly on October 30 during the Raindance Film Festival