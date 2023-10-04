Stephen Colbert Is Reveling in Kevin McCarthy’s Downfall

CBS

Shortly after being ousted from his position as Speaker of the House on Tuesday—and almost immediately confirming that he would not attempt to win back the job—Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed to be feeling “great.”

While not everyone was buying his high spirits, many people were genuinely delighted by the news, and Stephen Colbert was among them.

Word that McCarthy had been given the boot reached The Late Show host just moments before he stepped onto the stage, and he could not hide his utter glee.

