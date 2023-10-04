Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Trump Being Nominated for House Speaker Is Becoming a Real Possibility

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump Being Nominated for House Speaker Is Becoming a Real Possibility

    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    Right-wing pundits and lawmakers are already rallying around the idea of former President Donald Trump as the next Speaker of the House following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s shock ouster Tuesday.

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and even the far-right cable network Newsmax all floated the idea of Trump taking over the role Tuesday evening, just minutes after McCarthy’s ejection from House leadership.

    “Donald Trump should be nominated as a litmus test to all these Republicans,” Jones said emphatically on InfoWars. “With all the fake charges and all the fake trials, how awesome would it be to make Donald Trump Speaker of the House?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Kangaroos Swap Penrith Premiership Star for Grand Final Injured Player

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz says ousting Kevin McCarthy wasn’t ‘personal’: ‘I hope he finds fruitful pastures’

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Kangaroos Swap Penrith Premiership Star for Grand Final Injured Player

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Matt Gaetz says ousting Kevin McCarthy wasn’t ‘personal’: ‘I hope he finds fruitful pastures’

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    This single mom lives in a 700-square-foot cabin she built by hand. Now, she’s teaching other women how to do the same.

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy