Controversial Act by Colin Fassnidge in Finale of My Kitchen Rules Sparks Accusations of Cheating, Suggesting Radha and Prabha Received Assistance to Secure Victory

Identical twins Radha and Prabha walked away victorious in the thrilling finale of My Kitchen Rules on Tuesday.

But some fans considered the win controversial because the sisters’ mother was on hand to give cooking tips from the viewing gallery.

At one point, Radha and Prabha’s mother grew up to the point that judge Colin Fassnidge said he would give her a “yellow card” – a term referees use in football when penalizing a player for a mistake.

Known for his “laddish” style, Fassnidge was clearly joking when he made the remark to Radha and Prabha’s mother.

But that hasn’t stopped fans from criticizing the sisters online.

“If mom was a coach, the twins should have been disqualified,” one MKR viewer messaged on the show’s official Facebook.

“She was definitely coaching the girls which should not be allowed,” said another.

“Mom shouldn’t have said anything…it’s a competition,” added another.

In a clip from the finale, Radha and Prabha’s mother can be seen shouting at the sisters, asking detailed questions about how they prepare a seafood dish.

“How many people are cooking here today?” » Colin asked at one point.

Visibly uncomfortable with the situation, Prabha told Colin, “Yeah, we have mom here today, which is nice.”

Radha was less diplomatic, telling Colin that his mother was “very loud at the moment.”

Meanwhile, their mother joked that she would like to go down to the kitchen.

“What is this mom? Do you want to come down, mom?, said Colin smiling, before adding: “No you can not. I’m going to give you a yellow card in a minute.

The MKR final kicked off with Colin announcing that the judges were expecting nothing less than a “perfect four-course” meal.

The two teams then got to work, with Radha and Prabha, 26, preparing a spicy fish fry with yellow dhal while Nick, 36, and Christian, 34, prepared delicious flank steaks with a jus of red wine for their opening course.

After tasting both teams’ dishes after a grueling cook, the judges admitted they were both delicious and said both teams had worked hard to prepare a great meal.

However, only one team could be crowned the winner, and the judges shocked the room by announcing that Radha and Prabha had edged out their competitors to a narrow victory.