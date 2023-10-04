Selena Gomez on How Her Beauty Brand Overlaps With Her Mental Health Advocacy

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Selena Gomez is known for many things: her music, beloved acting roles, mental health advocacy and, in recent years, Rare Beauty.

Through the beauty line, the Only murders in the building actress found a way to intertwine beauty products with mental health initiatives.

“I wanted to start a conversation,” Gomez said Fast company about her wish to start Rare Beauty after her bipolar diagnosis. “I wasn’t ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing.”

With the cosmetics line and its non-profit arm, the Rare impact fundGomez strives to break unrealistic standards of perfection and reduce the stigma associated with mental health by giving people access to resources.

“When I was younger, I thought I could save the world,” Gomez told the publication, crying. “It breaks my heart when I hear a girl come up to me and say, ‘I was so close to taking my own life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn’t imagine doing it again. doing.’ That’s the coolest gift, but yeah, look at me…” she said, pointing to her tears. “It’s crazy to have that responsibility.”

The nonprofit aims to raise $100 million over ten years in an effort to make mental health care and education more accessible to young people around the world. Her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit will take place in Los Angeles on October 4, with performances by her Only murders co-star Martin Short and music producer Marshmello, with a special performance by HER

Elsewhere in the profile, the “Calm Down” singer talked about her 90-day stay at a Tennessee treatment center, her lupus diagnosis and her eventual kidney transplant as a result. She also opened up about the revelation on an Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, something she struggled to talk about.

“I grew up being a people pleaser,” Gomez said. “I had a responsibility from a very young age; young people looked up to me. I didn’t know who I was. If I had that responsibility, I would be walking on eggshells a lot. I thought it might be harmful to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that scared me. If you’re not right, you can’t work.’

When asked why she thought her fans were so loyal to her, the My mind and I Documentary subject explained that she thinks this is because she is relatable to many young women.

“I’m not unreachable,” she said. “I look at someone like Beyoncé and I’m amazed. My jaw drops. Every part of her is just flawless, and it’s just so beautiful. I went to her show and was blown away. But that’s just not me, and that’s okay. I’m me, and I’m a little crazy, but I also like to be sexy and fun, and I also want to do well with the time I have here. We need goddesses like Beyoncé and Adele. But I’m just happy to be your best friend.”