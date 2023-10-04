‘Active Shooter Situation’ Ongoing In The Area of Morgan State University In Baltimore, Cops Say

Authorities were investigating a report of gunfire in the vicinity of Morgan State University Tuesday night. Baltimore Police Department said they are actively responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is in close proximity to the university.

In a social media update, police have urged everyone to take shelter and steer clear of the area. Baltimore Police have also confirmed that several individuals have sustained injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The scene is near the Thurgood Marshall Apartments and close to the Northeast District Police Station. It was unclear if any suspects were in custody.

Still unclear if shots were fired at the building or from the building. Waiting for an update from police @wjz https://t.co/BqWV2eTL2w

— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

Major police activity happening at Morgan State University. A chopper head is urging people to shelter in place. Officers want people to back up because someone is “still shooting” @wjz pic.twitter.com/AkAkTasptT

— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

This is believed to be the window the shooter was shooting from. It’s a dorm room on Morgan State @wjz pic.twitter.com/V8ROh2vSQK

— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 4, 2023

DEVELOPING: Multiple injuries reported after shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2023

BPD is on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive. We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LLhUyf3h8h

— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV

— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

