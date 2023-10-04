‘Ahsoka’ Season Finale Recap: Anakin Skywalker Approves

Lucasfilm Ltd.

[Warning: Spoilers for the Ahsoka Season 1 finale ahead!]

Even though the title is very C.S. Lewis-coded—“The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord”—Episode 8 of Ahsoka made up for the lack of action and forward movement in last week’s episode 10 times over. The final stage of Grand Admiral Thrawn’s departure from this other galaxy far, far away is in full swing. Still, he really wants to make sure Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Ezra (Eman Esfandi), and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are stranded for good once he takes off. Part of this plan includes rewarding Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) for her devotion to his cause with some Great Mother magick.

The Great Mothers grant Morgan Elsbeth the “gift of shadows,” which makes her more powerful and a lot more sinister-looking with black eyes and burned-in markings on her face. Her reward also comes with the Blade of Talzin, which is a sword belonging to Mother Talzin—Maul’s mother and the Clan Mother of the Nightsisters on Dathomir in Star Wars: The Clone Wars—and has been known to withstand lightsaber duels (more on that later).

