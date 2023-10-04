‘Happy Face’ Serial Killer’s Victim Identified After 29 Years

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

In 1994, an inmate crew working off Interstate 10 in Holt, Florida, found the skeletal remains of a woman among the trees. It was the start of two mysteries—one that would be solved two years later, and another that would not be solved until this year.

The first mystery was who killed the woman. The answer came in 1996 when Keith Jesperson, a long-haul trucker better known as the Happy Face Killer, told police he had murdered a woman and dumped her in that spot.

The second question was the identity of the victim, and it would take advances in DNA tracing to answer it. But now, police said, they know Jane Doe’s real name: Suzanne Kjellenberg—who was 34 and hitch-hiking across the country when she was killed.

