Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Late Night TV ‘Tantrum’

    Monday night was a momentous occasion for television’s late-night hosts, as they made their triumphant returns after a 150-day writers strike that kept their studios dark. While Tuesday night brought more rapturous applause from the studio audience for Jimmy Kimmel, he admitted that not everyone was so thrilled to see that 11:35 p.m. television slot filled once again. As the host explained:

    “A very loyal viewer, somebody that really watches the show a lot and takes it in, at 1:05 in the morning last night—1:05 a.m.—posted the following thought: ‘Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low-rated CREEPS of late-night television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled. True LOSERS!!’”

    That poetic thought, posted to Truth Social, came courtesy of Donald Trump. And it seemed a little hypocritical to Kimmel. “This from a man who is such a loser, he buried his ex-wife on a golf course just so he can continue to cheat on her,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

