Pamela Anderson, aged 56, discloses the genuine motive behind her decision to forgo makeup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pamela Anderson has been showered with praise for her ‘brave’ choice to go make-up free in recent weeks.

And the Baywatch beauty, 56, revealed the reason why she started embracing her natural beauty as she spoke ELLE in August.

She told the outlet that her perspective on beauty changed after the death of her makeup artist Alexis Vogel, who died of breast cancer in 2019.

“(Alexis) was the best. And since then, I felt that without Alexis, it was just better for me not to wear makeup,” Pamela explained.

She said going makeup-free is “liberating, fun and also a little bit rebellious.”

Courage: Pamela Anderson has been showered with praise for her ‘brave’ choice to go make-up free in recent weeks and now she has revealed the inspiration behind the big change; seen in September

RIP: She told ELLE that her view of beauty changed after the death of her makeup artist Alexis Vogel (pictured), who died of breast cancer in 2019.

“Because I noticed that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone else is doing.”

Pamela also talked about getting older and how it has been a “journey” for her.

‘I think we all look a little funny as we get older. And I laugh at myself a little when I look in the mirror. I say, “Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?” It’s a journey.

‘I feel rooted. I feel fine. I’m in a good place.’

Her decision to leave cosmetics behind also stemmed from a feeling that in the early days of her career she often “just went along with what people told me to do.”

In a more recent interview with ANDPamela shared that when she wears makeup, she prefers a more muted look.

“The ’90s were the ’90s, and now it’s 2023. I like doing things that are different, I feel like… (and) this is a new chapter in my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

‘Natural beauty still takes two hours in front of the mirror. It’s funny because you know, I’m always in the garden now.

‘I always have dirt under my nails. So it’s fun to wear diamonds, just to make it a little bit glamorous.”

“(Alexis) was the best. And since then, I felt that without Alexis, it was just better for me not to wear makeup,” Pamela explained.

‘Liberating’: She said going makeup-free is “liberating and fun, and also a little bit rebellious; seen in September

Her decision to leave cosmetics behind also came from feeling that in the early days of her career she often “just went along with what people told me to do”; seen in 2022

‘Journey’: Pamela also commented about growing older and how it has been a ‘journey’ for her

This week, Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis applauded Pamela for acting brazenly, calling the decision an “act of courage and rebellion.”

She then declared, “The natural beauty revolution has officially begun!”

Jamie wrote on her Instagram page on Monday: ‘Pamela Anderson in the middle of fashion week with so much pressure and attitudes, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Pamela wore no makeup on Thursday as she attended the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Colette in Paris.

The movie star looked chic in a figure-hugging lime green dress, which showed off her toned figure.

Pamela paired the ensemble with a pair of beige wrap heels and a matching studded bag.

She also ditched the makeup as she sat front row at the Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week show next to an A-list audience on Friday.