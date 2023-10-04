Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    5 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire Through University Dorm Window: Reports

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    5 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire Through University Dorm Window: Reports

    Baltimore Police via X

    A gunman at Morgan State University in Baltimore who remains on the run opened fire on campus through a dorm window Tuesday night, the local CBS affiliate WJZ reported.

    Authorities later clarified that they did not know whether the shots came from inside or outside the room, which is on the seventh floor of Thurgood Marshall Hall—a co-ed residence building.

    Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed early Wednesday morning that five people had been shot. The victims, four men and one woman, are between the ages 18-22. All are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Morgan State University Chief of Police Lance Hatcher said four of the five victims are Morgan students.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Estimated First-Day Presales for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film Reach $6M-$7M

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Michael Lewis was worried Sam Bankman-Fried being in a room with his own dog was an accident waiting to happen

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    One of ‘The Morning Show’ Characters Participated in the Insurrection

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Estimated First-Day Presales for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film Reach $6M-$7M

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Michael Lewis was worried Sam Bankman-Fried being in a room with his own dog was an accident waiting to happen

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    One of ‘The Morning Show’ Characters Participated in the Insurrection

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy