5 Injured After Shooter Opens Fire Through University Dorm Window: Reports

Baltimore Police via X

A gunman at Morgan State University in Baltimore who remains on the run opened fire on campus through a dorm window Tuesday night, the local CBS affiliate WJZ reported.

Authorities later clarified that they did not know whether the shots came from inside or outside the room, which is on the seventh floor of Thurgood Marshall Hall—a co-ed residence building.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed early Wednesday morning that five people had been shot. The victims, four men and one woman, are between the ages 18-22. All are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Morgan State University Chief of Police Lance Hatcher said four of the five victims are Morgan students.

