Matt Gaetz says ousting Kevin McCarthy wasn’t ‘personal’: ‘I hope he finds fruitful pastures’

Matt Gaetz (left) and Kevin McCarthy (right).

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Alex Wong via Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz says his successful quest to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker wasn’t “personal.”Gaetz told Laura Ingraham on Tuesday that he hopes McCarthy “finds fruitful pastures.”Gaetz said last month that he would try to oust McCarthy “every single day.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz says his successful quest to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership wasn’t personal.

The Florida Republican appeared on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday, where he told host Laura Ingraham that he had “no personal animus” against the former speaker.

“I wish him well,” Gaetz said of McCarthy.

“I hope he finds fruitful pastures, and I’m certain he will,” Gaetz added.

McCarthy was removed as speaker of the House on Tuesday after Gaetz filed a motion to remove him on Monday.

McCarthy, who held the position for less than a year, said he won’t be running for the job again.

Tensions between McCarthy and Gaetz had been high since January, when McCarthy first sought the speakership.

Gaetz was one of the GOP holdouts who vehemently opposed McCarthy’s nomination. This resulted in a protracted battle in the House, with McCarthy going through 15 rounds of voting before winning the role.

Last month, Gaetz said at a speech on the House floor that he would try to oust McCarthy from the speakership “every single day.” He also accused McCarthy of backtracking on conservative reforms.

Representatives for Gaetz and McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

