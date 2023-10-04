Kangaroos Swap Penrith Premiership Star for Grand Final Injured Player

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Halfback Nathan Cleary has been ruled out of the Pacific Championships Test series due to a knee injury he picked up during his big heroic NRL performance.

Key points: Nathan Cleary was seen limping at the start of Sunday’s NRL grand final

He was one of three Panthers named in the Kangaroos’ 21-man squad.

Australia’s first match is against Samoa in Townsville on October 14.

Cleary allowed center Stephen Crichton to convert the first try in the 17th minute of the grand final against Brisbane as the coach looked down at his left knee.

The 25-year-old could be seen limping around during the first half, but recovered to score four more goals and play a pivotal role in the Panthers’ sensational win over the Broncos on Sunday.

But Cleary, who usurped Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans into the starting team at last year’s Rugby League World Cup, will miss the Kangaroos’ inaugural Pacific Championships campaign after succumbing to a wound.

Sharks halfback and 2022 Dally M Medal winner Nicho Hynes will replace him in the squad for the four-week tournament, with Australia facing Samoa on October 14 and New Zealand on October 28, before a potential final the following weekend.

Cook Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea will also take part in the tournament, with matches in Townsville, Melbourne, Port Moresby, Auckland and Hamilton.

Cleary’s withdrawal leaves premiers Penrith with just two players, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo, in the Kangaroos’ 21-man squad.