Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Horrifying moment as a plane spins in mid-air before crashing into an Oregon home, killing one person and injuring another

    The accident occurred on North Cedar Street in the town of Newburg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland
    A Facebook video taken by a local resident and posted to Facebook shows the plane’s stunning spiral
    One person has already died in the crash and another has been hospitalized

    By Stephen M. Lepore for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 01:47 EDT, October 4, 2023 | Updated: 01:52 EDT, October 4, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Shocking video shows a plane circling out of the sky and landing on an Oregon home Tuesday evening, in a crash that has already killed one person and hospitalized another.

    The accident occurred on North Cedar Street in the town of Newburg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland.

    A Facebook video taken by a local resident and posted to Facebook shows the plane’s stunning spiral.

    A spokesperson for the local fire and rescue service said they received 911 calls around 7pm local time.

    One of the plane’s passengers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person inside was airlifted to a hospital.

    Shocking video shows a plane circling out of the sky and landing on an Oregon home Tuesday evening, in a crash that has already killed one person and hospitalized another

    The accident occurred on North Cedar Street in the town of Newburg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland

    The victims have yet to be identified, with the injured person described only as ‘seriously’ injured by officials.

    The plane came from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, Fox 12 reported. The pilot training school is located about 20 miles north of Newburg.

    The plane crashed through the roof into the floor of the house, causing fuel to leak from the plane KOIN.

    Many onlookers took pictures of the plane, which left a huge hole in the roof of the house.

    It was still in the home about two hours after the accident.

    “As far as we know, no one was in the house when the plane crashed,” a fire department spokesman said.

    “Thankfully, no other injuries were reported in that crash. I believe everyone was outside at the time.”

    The plane crash will be investigated by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

    Residents are asked to avoid the area.

    One of the plane’s passengers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person inside was airlifted to a hospital.

    The victims have yet to be identified, with the injured person described only as ‘seriously’ injured by officials

    Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pope opens meeting on future of Church amid tensions with conservatives

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Removes Couple from Plane as ‘Intoxicated’ Mother Engages in Wine-Infused Cartwheeling

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Estimated First-Day Presales for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film Reach $6M-$7M

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pope opens meeting on future of Church amid tensions with conservatives

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Removes Couple from Plane as ‘Intoxicated’ Mother Engages in Wine-Infused Cartwheeling

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Estimated First-Day Presales for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film Reach $6M-$7M

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Michael Lewis was worried Sam Bankman-Fried being in a room with his own dog was an accident waiting to happen

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy