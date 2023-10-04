Tragic Scene Unfolds as Plane Spirals Mid-Air, Crashes into Oregon Home – Resulting in One Fatality and an Injury

The accident occurred on North Cedar Street in the town of Newburg, about 25 miles southwest of Portland

A spokesperson for the local fire and rescue service said they received 911 calls around 7pm local time.

One of the plane’s passengers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person inside was airlifted to a hospital.

The victims have yet to be identified, with the injured person described only as ‘seriously’ injured by officials.

The plane came from the Hillsboro Flight Academy, Fox 12 reported. The pilot training school is located about 20 miles north of Newburg.

The plane crashed through the roof into the floor of the house, causing fuel to leak from the plane KOIN.

Many onlookers took pictures of the plane, which left a huge hole in the roof of the house.

It was still in the home about two hours after the accident.

“As far as we know, no one was in the house when the plane crashed,” a fire department spokesman said.

“Thankfully, no other injuries were reported in that crash. I believe everyone was outside at the time.”

The plane crash will be investigated by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

One of the plane’s passengers was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other person inside was airlifted to a hospital.