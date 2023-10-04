One of ‘The Morning Show’ Characters Participated in the Insurrection

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+

Bring back the hand sanitizer, the paranoia about any coughs, and the “six feet apart” rule: The Morning Show is throwing it back to the pandemic in this week’s episode. In a news broadcast, we learn that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed—which tells us that the date is March 24, 2020. We’re in the eye of the storm.

Because we’re in a flashback here, let’s just take a minute to remember where everyone is: Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Chip (Mark Duplass), who both have COVID, are reporting from the former’s high-rise apartment. Cory (Billy Crudup) and Stella (Greta Lee) are panicking over what to air on the newly launched UBA+. One big question: Should they show a posthumous interview with the maligned Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)? Stella vetoes the idea, but Cory says they don’t have much of a choice, considering that Aaron Sorkin won’t let them send his fictional Kissinger biopic—ha—straight to streaming.

“Why did you greenlight that?” Stella pokes Cory.

Read more at The Daily Beast.