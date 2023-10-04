Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    One of ‘The Morning Show’ Characters Participated in the Insurrection

    Oct 4, 2023
    One of ‘The Morning Show’ Characters Participated in the Insurrection

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Apple TV+

    Bring back the hand sanitizer, the paranoia about any coughs, and the “six feet apart” rule: The Morning Show is throwing it back to the pandemic in this week’s episode. In a news broadcast, we learn that the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed—which tells us that the date is March 24, 2020. We’re in the eye of the storm.

    Because we’re in a flashback here, let’s just take a minute to remember where everyone is: Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Chip (Mark Duplass), who both have COVID, are reporting from the former’s high-rise apartment. Cory (Billy Crudup) and Stella (Greta Lee) are panicking over what to air on the newly launched UBA+. One big question: Should they show a posthumous interview with the maligned Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell)? Stella vetoes the idea, but Cory says they don’t have much of a choice, considering that Aaron Sorkin won’t let them send his fictional Kissinger biopic—ha—straight to streaming.

    “Why did you greenlight that?” Stella pokes Cory.

