Estimated First-Day Presales for Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film Reach $6M-$7M

Beyonce’s upcoming Renaissance tour film has already reached between $6 and $7 million in pre-sales. Deadline reported on Tuesday.

It comes after the 42-year-old singer – whose last tour stop was in Kansas City – announced on Sunday that she will release the behind-the-scenes documentary in theaters on December 1.

The monetary estimate was calculated based on the three largest U.S. theaters: AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

The outlet noted that the official number of pre-sale wins could be higher than the average figure.

Deadline’s reporting also noted that Fandango tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour presale tickets surpassed Beyonce’s 7-to-1 on the first day of sale.

Tickets for the film cost $22 and the star’s hive fanbase has already taken to the internet to express their excitement.

Sources shared with the publication that Renaissance was not expected to compete with Eras Tour numbers.

First-day pre-sales for Swift were $37 million, including $26 million from AMC.

Total pre-sale profits exceeded $65 million and profits of over $100 million are forecast for the upcoming release on Friday, October 13th.

AMC’s share of the Renaissance presale is believed to be approximately $4 million.

An opening day estimate for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is around $20 million.

“You have to understand that six to seven million dollars in pre-sales for a movie that opens the first weekend of December is amazing,” an undisclosed rival distribution executive told Deadline, adding, “Here’s never opened anything, so this is a very good sign.’

Beyonce gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at preparing for her performance in the trailer for her upcoming film, which was shared over the weekend.

The film will “highlight the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to its opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

The official description adds, “It’s about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative spirit and goal to create her legacy and master her craft.”

The trailer opened with a scene of Beyonce arriving at one of the tour locations and showing a peace sign to the cameras while dressed in an elaborate green dress.

“When I perform, I’m nothing but free,” Beyonce said in voiceover, as viewers got a glimpse into her pre-show routine.