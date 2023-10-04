Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Removes Couple from Plane as ‘Intoxicated’ Mother Engages in Wine-Infused Cartwheeling

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A viral video posted online shows the moment a Southwest Airlines flight attendant kicked a couple off a plane after a woman was allegedly seen doing cartwheels drunk before boarding.

The video, first posted to Reddit in June, shows an angry flight attendant and airline employee barring at least two people from boarding the plane before takeoff.

The unidentified flight attendant repeatedly tells the couple they need to move away, saying they are “endangering the safety of this plane.”

At one point, the Southwest employee said she personally saw the woman cartwheeling at the airport and saw her drinking alcohol in the terminal.

“You flip all over the ground, you’re engaging, you’re loud, you want everyone’s attention,” the flight attendant tells the woman. “The whole crew saw it and we all agree that you can’t come here.”

The plane’s passengers have not been identified and it is unclear whether they suffered any other consequences related to the incident.

The incident occurred just before a Southwest Airlines flight took off.

The three-and-a-half-minute video begins with the flight attendant telling the couple to “walk away,” prompting the man recording to respond, “You’re shaking.”

She responds that she is angry and fears that the couple threatens her own safety and that of others on the plane.

One Reddit commenter wrote that he wasn’t surprised the flight attendant was shaking: “Yes, she’s a flight attendant, not a bouncer and she doesn’t know how bad you are go crazy.”

Thousands of users discussed the woman’s apparent drunken state and her words, which she insults throughout the video.

The woman – who says she works with children – tries to justify the “wheels and backbends” performed at the airport while the flight attendant remains firm.

At one point she asks the flight attendant to take a sobriety test, says it wrong and then says she’s going to post the video online.

The woman reportedly admitted to drinking at least one glass of wine, which the flight attendant said allowed her to justify their expulsion.

“So anyone who’s had a drink can’t get on this plane,” the woman insults.

“Anyone exhibiting drunken behavior is not permitted to board an aircraft,” the flight attendant responds.

“Do I look drunk to you right now?” » asks the woman.

“Yes, that’s true,” the hostess replies without hesitation.

Another man – presumably a Southwest or airport employee – supports the flight attendant throughout the video and tells the couple they need to leave.

The video continues with the woman remarking that she needs to board the plane because she has children at home waiting for her that she needs to return to.

“Well, that’s unfortunate,” said the flight attendant.

Just before the clip cuts, the flight attendant tells the couple that they are violating federal aviation regulations by filming her without her permission.

She asks another employee to delete the video, but that obviously hasn’t happened.

The video sparked a strong reaction among social media users on X, formerly Twitter, where it was viewed more than nine million times.

“They were super drunk so I don’t blame him. Responsibility.’

“Good for the flight attendant.” She behaved very well.

“Wheels on the walkway? Um, goodbye.

“LMFAOOO southwest has to give him a raise, I don’t know.”

On Reddit, many noticed that there were more levels to go through.

“The flight crew largely works as an extension of the FAA and you are trained to never let visibly intoxicated people on board,” user CounterfeitRed wrote.

They noted that inebriation levels changed in the air and at high altitudes, so the flight attendant may have been trying to protect the couple from themselves.

“At higher altitudes, the effects of alcohol and alcohol consumption may be more pronounced than at lower altitudes,” according to the Shah Law Firm.

“Due to lower oxygen levels, people tend to become intoxicated more quickly, leading to greater impairment of judgment and coordination,” the agency noted.

However, not all netizens sided with the flight attendant, as some argued that she seemed smug and like she was enjoying a “power trip.”

“Since when can’t you be drunk on a plane?” I see emaciated people all the time on planes and at the airport lol.’

“Someone didn’t make the high school cheerleading team.”

“Frankly, I don’t like either of their attitudes.”