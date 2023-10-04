US: Kevin McCarthy Ousted as House Speaker in Historic Vote

NNA -nbsp;House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was oustednbsp;from his leadership position in a historic vote on Tuesday after anbsp;far-right revoltnbsp;over his reliance on Democrats to pass funding to avert anbsp;government shutdown.

Thenbsp;final votenbsp;was 216-210, with eight Republicans joining all the Democrats to vote to remove McCarthy. It#39;s the first time a House speaker has been removed in a no-confidence vote.

quot;The office of speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,quot; said Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, who was presiding over the chamber.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

