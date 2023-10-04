Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US: Kevin McCarthy Ousted as House Speaker in Historic Vote

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was oustednbsp;from his leadership position in a historic vote on Tuesday after anbsp;far-right revoltnbsp;over his reliance on Democrats to pass funding to avert anbsp;government shutdown.

    Thenbsp;final votenbsp;was 216-210, with eight Republicans joining all the Democrats to vote to remove McCarthy. It#39;s the first time a House speaker has been removed in a no-confidence vote.

    quot;The office of speaker of the House of the United States House of Representatives is hereby declared vacant,quot; said Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas, who was presiding over the chamber.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to US-based trio for work on tiny quantum dots

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Fury as migrants are blamed for Paris bedbugs invasion: TV presenter is condemned for suggesting immigrants ‘who do not have the same hygiene conditions’ could be the cause

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Study reveals surprising fact: Cats glow in the dark, turning them feline bright!

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to US-based trio for work on tiny quantum dots

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Fury as migrants are blamed for Paris bedbugs invasion: TV presenter is condemned for suggesting immigrants ‘who do not have the same hygiene conditions’ could be the cause

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Study reveals surprising fact: Cats glow in the dark, turning them feline bright!

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 4, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy