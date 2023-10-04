Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Biden wants to avoid direct conflict with Russia over Ukraine — US secretary of state

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russia wouldnrsquo;t want to have any reason for Russian President Vladimir Putin to ever rule out traveling to Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    quot;Of course, we wouldnrsquo;t want there to ever be a reason for the president to choose not to visit Armenia,quot; he told reporters, when asked whether the ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia means the president wonrsquo;t be going to that country.

    The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, which earlier issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president and Russiarsquo;s Childrenrsquo;s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of quot;unlawful deportationquot; of Ukrainian children. Moscow rejected the charges, described the idea of bringing them as quot;outrageousquot; and said Russia doesnrsquo;t recognize ICC jurisdiction, which means the courtrsquo;s rulings are null and void for the country.

    The Armenian parliament ratified the Rome Statute earlier on Tuesday.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry previously told TASS that Armeniarsquo;s ratification of the Rome Statute would take a heavy toll on bilateral relations.–TASS

