Mikati meets UN’s Wronecka at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who said after the meeting: ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed the PMrsquo;s visit to New York, his meeting with the UN Secretary-General, the positive relations between us, and the best ways to develop them. Wersquo;ve also touched on the presidential deadline in Lebanon. Discussions also touched on the International Monetary Fund, and the Lebanese governmentrsquo;s work progress.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.