Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets UN’s Wronecka at Grand Serail

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who said after the meeting: ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed the PMrsquo;s visit to New York, his meeting with the UN Secretary-General, the positive relations between us, and the best ways to develop them. Wersquo;ve also touched on the presidential deadline in Lebanon. Discussions also touched on the International Monetary Fund, and the Lebanese governmentrsquo;s work progress.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to US-based trio for work on tiny quantum dots

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Fury as migrants are blamed for Paris bedbugs invasion: TV presenter is condemned for suggesting immigrants ‘who do not have the same hygiene conditions’ could be the cause

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Study reveals surprising fact: Cats glow in the dark, turning them feline bright!

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to US-based trio for work on tiny quantum dots

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Fury as migrants are blamed for Paris bedbugs invasion: TV presenter is condemned for suggesting immigrants ‘who do not have the same hygiene conditions’ could be the cause

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Study reveals surprising fact: Cats glow in the dark, turning them feline bright!

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 4, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy