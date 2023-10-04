Kevin McCarthy Is Out. The House GOP’s War Is Just Starting.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

It was one of the most chaotic days in the history of the House of Representatives and, at the end of it, Republicans were left with a pressing question: Who’s next?

Just hours after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) became the first House Speaker ever to be voted out of the position, he promptly announced at an emergency meeting that he would not seek the gavel again, a decision made so swiftly that it shocked GOP lawmakers.

Suddenly, the Republicans who had entered the meeting swearing they would only vote for McCarthy—as many times as it took, until he was back in power—were left in the previously unthinkable situation of finding someone else to lead the party.

Read more at The Daily Beast.