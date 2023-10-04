Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    The Celebs Who Helped Sam Bankman-Fried—Until He Crashed

    When Sam Bankman-Fried began promoting cryptocurrency exchange FTX in earnest, he made a list of celebrities he wanted to flog the company, according to The New York Times. At the top of his list was former NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

    Now, Brady is on another list: celebrities being sued for promoting the now-bankrupt business.

    Bankman-Fried faces a long jail term if he is convicted of misappropriating some $8 billion in customer funds before his company went bankrupt last year. The former billionaire faces decades in prison if convicted on all seven charges.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

