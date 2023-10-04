Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach warns of a recession as markets roil: ‘Buckle up’

    By

    DoubleLine Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

    It’s time to start worrying about a recession in the US, according to Jeff Gundlach.
    Soaring bond yields signal that a downturn is coming, the DoubleLine Capital founder said.
    “If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert,” Gundlach wrote on X. “Buckle up.”

    Bond-market turmoil could be a sign that a recession is on the way, Jeff Gundlach has warned.

    The DoubleLine Capital founder said Tuesday that a severe economic downturn is becoming more likely, pointing to the narrowing spread between 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields.

    “The US Treasury yield curve is de-inverting very rapidly,” Gundlach wrote in a post on X.

    That “should put everyone on recession warning, not just recession watch,” he added. “If the unemployment rate ticks up just a couple of tenths it will be recession alert.  Buckle up.”

    Longer-term bond yields have spiked in recent weeks, with investors ramping up bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high for much of 2024 in a bid to crush inflation. 

    That’s led to the gap in returns offered by 2- and 10-year Treasurys narrowing to just 33 basis points, for the tightest yield curve since late March.

    The yield curve being inverted – as it has been for the past 226 trading sessions – has been a harbinger of every US recession since 1969, according to data from the London School of Economics.

    The curve tends to de-invert just before a recession actually strikes.

    Gundlach isn’t the only voice on Wall Street warning that the rapid bond-market sell-off is stoking economic turmoil.

    On Monday, JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz said that the risk of a “financial accident” is increasing as fixed-income yields spike – and predicted the Fed will eventually have to slash interest rates to prevent stock-market chaos.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

