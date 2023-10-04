Fury as migrants are blamed for Paris bedbugs invasion: TV presenter is condemned for suggesting immigrants ‘who do not have the same hygiene conditions’ could be the cause

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A French TV presenter has caused a furore after suggesting that immigrants were responsible for the recent bedbug invasion in France.

Pascal Praud, host of the right-wing channel CNews, suggested that there may be a link between bed bugs and the arrival in the country of immigrants who “do not have the same hygienic conditions” as those who “are on French soil.”

The recent bed bug epidemic has caused the insects to crawl on seats in the Paris metro, high-speed trains and at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

Praud, 59, and his comments were quickly condemned by Emmanuel Macron’s government. French anti-discrimination minister Bérangère Couillard said Praud’s comments were “shocking.”

“I will never accept hate speech in the media,” Couillard added.

The presenter denied being racist and claimed he was being “insulted, harassed and defamed” by those who questioned him online.

‘Should journalists justify the questions they ask?’ Praud said, defending himself. The presenter claimed that he had been “ridiculed” for “refusing uniformity of thought”.

Praud is now under investigation by Arcom, France’s broadcasting regulator.

Praud had been speaking to Nicolas Roux de Bezieux, a pest control expert, on his show last week when he suggested the connection.

“There is a lot of immigration right now,” Praud said. “Are it people who do not have the same hygienic conditions as those found on French soil who bring [bedbugs] because they are on the street, perhaps because they do not have access to [public services]? Is it related to that?’

Roux de Bezieux rejected Praud’s association between the influx of bedbugs and immigration. He said the level of hygiene has no impact on bed bugs, stating that “they affect absolutely everyone.”

CNews is the second most watched news channel in France after BFM TV, and maintains a strongly right-wing editorial stance. The same channel gave rise to Éric Zemmour, a far-right politician who built a large following as a presenter before running for president in 2022.

The channel is owned by billionaire Vincent Bolloré, close to the far-right Le Pen dynasty, Marine and her elderly father Jean-Marie, who have run for president several times with the populist National Rally (formerly the National Front). party.

Images of failures in transport modes in France spread on the Internet

Bed bugs get their name from their habit of nesting in mattresses, although they can also hide in clothing and luggage.

In recent weeks, bed bugs have gone from a subject of potential ridicule to a contentious political issue in France, with horrified citizens reporting seeing the creatures in places such as trains, the Paris metro and cinemas.

The concerns have gained weight as France is in the midst of hosting the Rugby World Cup and Paris prepares to welcome athletes and fans from around the world for the 2024 Olympics.

Two schools, one in Marseille and another in Villefranche-sur-Saone, outside Lyon in southeastern France, became infected with bedbugs and were closed for several days to be cleaned, local authorities said.

The objective of Wednesday’s meeting, in which the Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, will receive transport and passenger organizations, will be to “quantify the situation and reinforce measures”, according to his ministry.

“We want to report on the actions taken and act at the service of travelers to reassure and protect them,” the ministry stated.