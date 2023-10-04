Mikati broaches latest developments with Grand Serail visitors

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, who said after the meeting: ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed the PMrsquo;s visit to New York, his meeting with the UN Secretary-General, the positive relations between us, and the best ways to develop them. Wersquo;ve also touched on the presidential deadline in Lebanon. Discussions also focused on the International Monetary Fund, and the Lebanese governmentrsquo;s work progress.rdquo;

Mikati later chaired a meeting by the committee tasked to develop proposals to amend the Monetary and Credit Law. The committee briefed Mikati on the outcome of its discussions.

The PM also had an audience with head of the Lebanese Doctors Syndicate, Professor Youssef Bakhash, who visited him with an accompanying delegation representing medical and health unions. The meeting reportedly tackled the challenges that the sector has been going through.

Mikati separately welcomed Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Emery, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

nbsp;Later during the day, Greek Ambassador to Lebanon, Catherine Fountoulaki, paid Mikati a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

Mikati finally welcomed Lebanese-Syrian Supreme Council Secretary-General, Nasri Khoury and MP Ihab Matar.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========================R.H.