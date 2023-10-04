AUB’s University for Seniors Walk advocates healthy life of dignity for older people

NNA -nbsp;Under the title ldquo;For a Healthy Life of Dignity for older peoplerdquo;, the University for Seniors (UfS) at the American University of Beirut (AUB), on 22 September, held a walk with the participation of its members, friends, and their relatives from all ages and all Lebanese regions. This walk came within the initiative ldquo;AUB4Beirut Runrdquo; where the UfS was chosen by the AUB Alumni Office as one of this yearrsquo;s beneficiaries of the initiativersquo;s activities.

More than a hundred participants set off from the university gate to Manara on Beirutrsquo;s seaside, in a symbolic depiction of AUBrsquo;s role enlightening its community and connecting with it. The importance of this gathering lies in showing the positive image of older people. Branches of the AUB Alumni Association around the world will also organize walks in their countries in support of the University for Seniors.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

The ldquo;AUB4Beirut Runrdquo; had been launched in September 2020, in the wake of the Beirut port explosion, to raise assistance for the community in Beirut, AUBrsquo;s Medical Center, and for the initiatives launched on campus. Since then, ldquo;AUB4Beirut Runrdquo; has become an annual world event that AUB alumni and friends from around the globe participate in. They run, walk, ride bikes, and perform other activities to help AUB support and heal the city of Beirut and AUBrsquo;s community and surroundings.

