Speculation Surrounds AFL Star Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker Joining the Cast of Home and Away: Could He Become Irene’s Young Love Interest?

Adelaide Crows star Taylor ‘Tex’ Walker is set to star in Home and Away, according to Triple M’s Adelaide breakfast show Roo, Ditts and Loz,

Laura ‘Loz’ O’Callaghan made the stunning admission on Wednesday morning after spotting something on a fan page.

“I think they’ll catch him. I don’t know if it’s a cameo in his role or if he’s good… if he’s going to be Irene’s little boy,” she said.

“I saw something on the Home and Away page, they encountered it…

“Roo, trust me, something’s going on,” she finished.

The rumor comes after the AFL star was spotted with actress Stephanie Panozzo who plays musician Eden Fowler in the series.

This, along with Walker’s admission last month on Seven’s The Front Bar of his fondness for the series – naming it his favorite TV binge – has tongues wagging.

Home and Away has a history of incorporating sports figures and celebrities into its storyline.

Lleyton Hewitt, Ian Thorpe and boxer Kostya Tszyu had the time of their lives in the Summer Bay sun.

Global superstars Ed Sheeran, Sia, Jessica Mauboy and John Farnham also took a detour to the famous seaside venue.

Walker recently marked a milestone by playing his 200th match for the Crows and etched his name in history by becoming Adelaide’s top scorer on Matchday 18 of 2020.

Off the field, life has been hectic for Walker.

He and his wife Ellie introduced their first child, Hugo James, to the world in November 2019.

The couple then welcomed Louis Jack in January 2021, followed by their newest addition, baby Harriet, last October.