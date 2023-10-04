George Ford is set to return at No 10 for England and partner captain Owen Farrell in midfield against Samoa for the first time under Steve Borthwick in final Rugby World Cup pool match

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

George Ford returns to England’s No.10 and forms a midfield partnership with Owen Farrell against Samoa.

Due to injuries and suspensions, Ford and Farrell have yet to start together under Steve Borthwick, but the experienced duo are likely to reunite for the final pool match in Lille.

England will announce their squad on Thursday and Manu Tuilagi is being publicly backed to make his first appearance against his ancestral homeland.

The center has never played against Samoa despite representing England for more than a decade, but that is set to change on Saturday.

Freddie Steward is likely to return at full-back, meaning Marcus Smith would miss the starting XV despite his exciting performance against Samoa.

George Ford returns at number 10 against Samoa and partner captain Owen Farrell in midfield

The experienced pair have already played together a number of times, but not yet under Steve Borthwick due to suspensions and injuries

Manu Tuilagi is about to start his first match against Samoa, the center’s ancestral homeland

Despite scoring five tries on his World Cup debut last week, winger Henry Arundell could also miss out.

Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “It’s about balance. I’m not going to change the way Elliot Daly plays on the wing and try to get Henry Arundell to play like him, or the other way around, or for either of them. I want them to bring their best game to the field.”