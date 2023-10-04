Prosecutors Are Asking Questions About Rudy Giuliani’s Drinking

Jim Bourg/Reuters

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s federal case over attempts to overturn the 2020 election have questioned witnesses about Rudy Giuliani’s drinking habits, according to a report.

Investigators in the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith have also asked about the degree to which Trump was aware of his lawyer’s drinking as the pair attempted to thwart Joe Biden being certified as the election’s winner, according to the New York Times.

The report claims that answers to such questions could have consequences for the former president’s current attorneys if they attempt to use a so-called advice-of-counsel defense, which might argue that Trump was merely a client following advice from his attorneys. According to the report, such an argument could be weakened if Trump knew he was being advised by someone “compromised by alcohol,” particularly as others inside his circle told him he had lost the election.

