Man United fans are left furious after Galatasaray supporters are seen in multiple areas of Old Trafford following 3-2 loss – after many donated tickets to the club’s foundation – as they slam ‘unacceptable’ scenes

Man United’s dismal season continued with a 3–2 home loss to Galatasaray

Supporters were furious after seeing hordes of away fans dominate Old Trafford

click here to listen to the latest episode of Mail Sport's 'It's All Kicking Off'

Manchester United fans were furious after a video emerged showing Galatasaray supporters in several stands at Old Trafford following their shock 3-2 defeat on Tuesday.

The Red Devils continued their chaotic start to the season with a sixth defeat in ten games. Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Azturkoglu and Mauro Icardi all caused misery for Erik ten Hag’s side. Rasmus Hojlund earlier scored a double for United, but could not inspire his side to victory.

To make matters worse, United fans saw Galatasary fans celebrating the result in the home leg, with hordes of traveling supporters scattered around Old Trafford.

A clip shows the camera panning around the stadium and zooming in on parts of the crowd, with the Galatasaray support bouncing around in jubilation as they enjoy a famous win.

United fans could not hide their anger as some claimed away fans had been given access to seats at the home match after season ticket holders unable to attend the match donated their tickets to the Manchester United Foundation.

Man United fans were furious after Galatasaray fans were seen in several areas of Old Trafford’s home ground following their 3-2 defeat

United’s season went from bad to worse after the Turkish side handed them their sixth defeat in ten games this season

One fan called the scenes ‘unacceptable’, writing: ‘The state of Old Trafford at full-time level, Galatasaray fans in all parts of the pitch is unacceptable. As a club we are really at a low point.’

Another blamed the incident on the Glazers, posting a video of the away fans with the words: ‘Sir Alex’s stand at Old Trafford is packed with Galatasaray fans. Look what these owners have done to our club.”

One supporter wondered whether the ticket he donated to the foundation was then sold to a Galatasaray supporter.

‘I gave my ticket as a gift to the foundation and United sold it at the box office. Guess who was sitting in my seat? A Galatasaray fan,” he said.

Erik ten Hag claimed Manchester United will ‘fight together’ amid their shaky form of late

Mail Sport has approached Manchester United for comment.

According to the Athleticsthe club is investigating how the tickets were apparently purchased by a large number of Galatasaray fans, despite measures being put in place to prevent away fans from being seated in the home team.

The scenes are a continuation of a crisis season in which Jadon Sancho was already banned from training after a collision with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach is under pressure for his position after some dismal results this season, including a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in their final Premier League match.

But Ten Hag insisted he has support from the club’s hierarchy despite their shaky form, saying: ‘Last season went brilliantly, fantastically more than we could have expected.

‘But also in this project we knew that there would be gaps and in this period we are in a very difficult period, but we will get through it together, fight together, stay together and that is me, the directors, the team, we will fight together.

“This is not us, we know we will do better.”