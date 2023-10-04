McDonald’s Revives a Beloved Sandwich After Removing It from the Menu, Following a Spectacular ‘Farewell Tour’

McDonald’s has announced that the McRib is making an unlikely return

The sandwich will only be available in select stores, as will other limited edition items



This is despite the fact that the McRib went on a ‘farewell tour’ less than a year ago

McDonald’s has announced the return of a classic sandwich next month, despite having its ‘farewell tour’ last year.

The McRib is one of McDonald’s most widely distributed menu items, but the chain has said that “not everyone was ready to say goodbye” and will offer one last chance to enjoy the snack.

McRibs consist of a seasoned boneless pork patty covered in barbecue sauce, topped with onions and dill pickles in a toasted bun, which is good for 520 calories.

A McDonald’s statement posted by foodblog snackolator Instagram said: ‘It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour.’

Not everyone will be able to enjoy its return, however, as it will only be available at participating locations – similar to other recent limited items like Spicy McNuggets and the Cookies and Creme pie.

Some fans of the restaurant brand were put off shortly before the sandwich was pulled last year when a kitchen worker filmed the preparation process (above)

This comes after McDonald’s teased the sandwich’s “farewell tour” last October, saying: “The elusive McRib is finally back… BUT this could be your last chance to get it.”

However, it seems unlikely that the U-turn will deter many potential buyers, as many expressed their delight on X – formerly Twitter – following the announcement.

One said: ‘WE’RE GOING TO MCDONALDS.’

Another called it a ‘McW’, while someone else said ‘we’re going to buy.’

But this was far from a unanimous sentiment. Many wondered why the item was brought back, with one person calling it: “The nastiest thing you could ever eat at McDonald’s.”

The McRib was first introduced to McDonald’s menus in 1981 and has been canned and reintroduced a number of times since.

The McRib is a divisive menu item at McDonald’s, and that theme has continued after the most recent announcement

Many thought 2022 would be the last outing, with McDonald’s even selling McRib Farewell Tour merchandise.

Some fans of the restaurant brand were put off shortly before the sandwich was pulled last year when a kitchen worker filmed the preparation process.

It showed the cameraman placing frozen pink rib-like blocks in batches of six on a grill before moving them to a container to smother them in a thick barbecue sauce.

The slices were then sandwiched between a toasted bun, on top of onions and pickles before being boxed up for serving.