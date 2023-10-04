Frangieh meets ambassadors of Qatar, Argentina

NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, welcomed, at his Bnachei residence on Wednesday, Qatar#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, who came on acquaintance visit.

The pair reportedly discussed the latest political developments and the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region.

Frangieh had earlier met with Argentina#39;s Ambassador Mauricio Alice, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon. Talks touched on the latest developments.

