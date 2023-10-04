Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Frangieh meets ambassadors of Qatar, Argentina

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh, welcomed, at his Bnachei residence on Wednesday, Qatar#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, who came on acquaintance visit.

    The pair reportedly discussed the latest political developments and the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region.

    Frangieh had earlier met with Argentina#39;s Ambassador Mauricio Alice, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon. Talks touched on the latest developments.

