Mawlawi: We will not allow chaotic presence of Syrians in Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, on Wednesday stressed the necessity of devising a plan to repatriate the displaced Syrians within a clear timeframe, adding that what Lebanon wants is not to organize the presence of Syrians, but rather to curb it.

quot;We will not allow the chaotic presence of Syrians in Lebanon,quot; he told a press conference. quot;We will not accept any aid aimed at overlooking the illegal presence in Lebanon of any Syrian,quot; he said. quot;We will not accept to change our country#39;s demography in exchange for money; Lebanon is not for sale,quot; he underlined.

quot;A large number of various and major crimes are being committed by Syrians with a percentage that exceeds 30%,quot; he indicated. quot;This issue requires cooperation in order to preserve our environment and our country#39;s image and identity.quot;

Moreover, Mawlawi asked notaries not to certify any contract for Syrians whose papers are illegal. quot;Just like the law is enforced on the Lebanon, it will be also enforced on the Syrians,quot; he said.

quot;We cannot remain in a state of laxity regarding the Syrian presence in Lebanon. We have informed every municipality that we will hold accountable each person who fails to assume his responsibility towards his people and town,quot; he continued.

quot;We asked the municipalities to submit a periodic report every 15 days about what they did regarding the suppression of violations committed by Syrians,quot; he said.

=============R.A.H.