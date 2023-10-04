Right-Wing Brit Broadcaster Arrested Over Rumble Rant

Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Right-wing British political activist and actor Laurence Fox was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of “conspiring to commit criminal damage” against cameras used to enforce a contentious anti-pollution scheme in London, authorities said.

    The arrest comes after Fox—who was suspended from the conservative GB News channel last week after making sexist comments about a journalist—appeared in an interview broadcast on Rumble on Tuesday in which he expressed support for a group of saboteurs who have started vandalizing and tearing down Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras. “I encourage them to tear down every single camera there is and I will be joining them,” Fox said in the interview.

    Speaking on Maajid Nawaz’s show Warrior Creed, Fox went on to say he was “pretty close with several and I will be out there with my angle grinder” alongside members of the saboteur group, who call themselves “Blade Runners.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

