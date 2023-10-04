Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Subway's CEO eats at the chain 3 times a week. His favorite sandwich is the Turkey Cali Club.

    Subway CEO John Chidsey also said that its tuna sandwich is one of his favorites.

    Subway CEO John Chidsey told the WSJ he eats at the chain three times a week.His favourite sandwiches are the Turkey Cali Club and its controversial tuna sub.Restaurant bosses often eat at their chains regularly.

    Subway’s CEO likes to test out the chain’s food.

    John Chidsey, who’s served as CEO of the sandwich chain since 2019, eats there about three times a week, he told The Wall Street Journal.

    He often eats in the company’s cafe, he added. Subway’s new corporate HQ in Miami features a mock restaurant where staff can test out new menu items, as well as a cafeteria.

    Chidsey told The Journal that his favorite sandwich on Subway’s menu is the Turkey Cali Club, which is made with turkey, bacon, mozzarella, smashed avocado, and salad and released as part of its menu overhaul. He told CNN in 2021 that his other favorite sub from the chain was its controversial tuna sandwich.

    Restaurant bosses often eat at their chains regularly. In 2008, while serving as Burger King CEO, Chidsey told The Journal that he ate there around three times a week, with his favorites including its now-discontinued Stackers burgers, Chicken Fries, and Whopper.

    McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in 2020 he has breakfast and lunch there five days a week. On a “cheat day,” he’d have a Quarter Pounder for lunch, while if he wanted to be healthy he’d have a salad or a Filet-O-Fish with double ketchup and no tartar sauce.

    Andrew Puzder, the then-CEO of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, said in 2016 that he’d eat at their restaurants four or five times a week, while in 2005 former Burger King CEO Greg Brenneman described himself as a “Double Whopper fanatic” but said that he would often eat the chain’s “terrific” salad with chicken and dressing.

