All You Need to Know About Today’s Nationwide Emergency Test: FEMA Intends to Alert Millions of US Smartphones

The nationwide alert will occur at approximately 2:20 pm ET today.

Alerts will be sent to smartphones, televisions and by radio.

Americans will see a message and hear a ‘unique tone’ during the drill

All U.S. smartphones, televisions and radios will receive an alert Wednesday as part of a nationwide test for an emergency alert system.

“This is a test” will appear on screens as the federal government tests its alert system to inform people about emergencies.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct the drill at 2:20 pm ET.

All wireless phones should receive the message only once and cell towers will transmit the test for approximately 30 minutes.

The planned test was first conducted in 2012 and has since been used about 84,000 times in the United States to warn the public about missing children, natural disasters and other emergencies.

The national test will consist of two parts: testing the capabilities of Wireless Emergency Alerts (WAS) and Emergency Alert System (EAS).

The WEA portion of the test will target all consumer mobile phones and the EAS portion of the test will target radios and televisions.

FEMA officials said the WEA test will be administered through a code sent to cell phones.

Cordless phone customers in the United States whose phones are turned on will receive a message that says: ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. “No action is needed.”

The incoming message will also make a noise and the phone should vibrate.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will conduct the drill at 2:20 p.m. ET, accompanied by a “unique tone and vibration.”

Phones that have their main menu set to Spanish will display: ‘THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. No action needed.’

According to authorities, this will be the seventh EAS test nationwide.

This test is expected to last approximately one minute.

According to FEMA, it will be carried out with the participation of radio and television stations, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and cable video providers.

People watching cable television broadcasts or listening to the radio will hear and see a one-minute message: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which covers the United States from 2:20 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. ET. This is just a test. No action is required from the public.’

Federal law requires that systems be tested at least once every three years. The last national test was on August 11, 2021.